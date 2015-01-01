Abstract

Exposure of an individual to occupational and environmental risk factors for a certain disease affects them and their family. Children are highly vulnerable in this setting because they are family-dependent. This review discusses diseases that occur in children according to the occupational and behavioral characteristics of their parents. Toxic agents in the home environment can affect children's health. Maternal exposure to substances during pregnancy may directly affect fetal outcomes. The Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act in Korea was amended in 2023 to compensate for children's adverse health effects due to their parents' occupational risks. The long working hours and smoking behaviors of parents and toxic materials in the home environment are highlighted. To control for the diverse factors affecting children's health in medical research, this review introduces directed acyclic graphs. Pediatric, occupational, and environmental medicine must collaborate to prevent childhood diseases related to environmental factors.

