Godinho A, Schell C, Cunningham JA. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
37605900
Background Previous studies have demonstrated that excluding individuals at risk of suicide from online depression interventions can impact recruited sample characteristics. Aim To determine if a small change in suicide risk exclusion criterion led to differences in the usage and effectiveness of an Internet depression intervention at 6 months of follow-up.
depression; comorbidity; suicide risk; hazardous alcohol use; research methodology