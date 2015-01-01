Abstract

Background Previous studies have demonstrated that excluding individuals at risk of suicide from online depression interventions can impact recruited sample characteristics. Aim To determine if a small change in suicide risk exclusion criterion led to differences in the usage and effectiveness of an Internet depression intervention at 6 months of follow-up.



METHOD A partial sample of a recently completed online depression intervention trial was divided into two groups: those with no risk of suicide versus those with some risk. The two groups were compared for baseline demographic and clinical measures, as well as intervention uptake and treatment success across 6 months.



RESULTS Overall, individuals with less risk of suicide at baseline reported significantly less severe clinical symptoms. Both groups interacted with the intervention at the same rate, but specific use of modules was different. Finally, the impact of intervention usage on outcomes over time did not vary by group. Limitations While different suicide risk exclusion criteria can change recruited sample characteristics, it remains unclear how these differences impact intervention uptake and success.



CONCLUSION Overall, the findings suggest that researchers should exercise caution when excluding individuals at risk of suicide, as they greatly benefit from web-based interventions.

