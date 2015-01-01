Abstract

Background A limited amount of research indicates a high prevalence of mental illness in perpetrators of domestic abuse (DA). Aims Estimate the suicide rate in high-risk high-harm perpetrators of DA.



METHOD We utilized data collected as part of Drive, which supports and challenges perpetrators of DA to reduce their harmful behaviors. Using routine anonymized data, we established a cohort of clients (n = 3,475) who were referred via Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conferences to the service and were followed up during service engagement.



RESULTS Most clients were male (92%) and White British (76%) with a median age of 32 years (IQI 27-39). There were 10 male suicide deaths recorded with an estimated male suicide rate of 461 per 100,000 person years (95% CI 248, 856). Limitations Analysis was restricted to those referred to the service and a specific group of perpetrators, limiting the generalizability to all perpetrators of DA.



CONCLUSION The suicide rate in this high-risk high-harm DA perpetrator group is significantly higher than many other high-risk groups. Improving their mental health and outcomes is imperative to reduce the suicide deaths in this group and therefore reduce the impact such deaths would have on the victims of abuse.

