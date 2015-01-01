|
Citation
Leeson R, Collins M, Douglas J. Disabil. Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37607065
Abstract
PURPOSE: Social isolation and reduced social participation are common after traumatic brain injury (TBI). Developing interventions that aim to increase social participation through recreation or leisure activities continues to be challenging. This scoping review was conducted to provide an overview of interventions used to increase social participation through in-person recreation or leisure activity for adults with moderate to severe TBI living in the community.
Language: en
Keywords
recreation; intervention; Traumatic brain injury; leisure; outcome; social participation