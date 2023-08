Abstract

ISSUE ADDRESSED: Water is vital to Australian First Nations Peoples' connection to country and culture. Despite this cultural significance, and epidemiological studies identifying elevated drowning risk among Australian First Nations Peoples, extremely limited qualitative research explores water safety beliefs and practices of First Nations Peoples. This study addressed this knowledge gap via qualitative research with Wiradjuri people living in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales.



METHODS: Under Aboriginal Reference Group guidance, a local researcher recruited participants using purposive sampling for yarning circles across four groups: young people aged 18-30 years, parents of children under 5, parents of older children and adolescents and Elders. Yarning circles were audio recorded, transcribed and thematically coded using an inductive approach.



RESULTS: In total, 10 First Nations individuals participated. Yarning led to rich insights and yielded five themes: families as first educators; importance of storytelling, lived experience and respect for knowledge holders; the river as a place of connection; historical influence on preference for river over pool and river is unpredictable and needs to be respected.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates the importance of First Nations culture to water safety practices, particularly around the river. To reduce drowning risk among First Nations populations, knowledge holders need to be embedded in the design and delivery of community water safety education. SO WHAT?: Co-designing water safety initiatives with First Nations Peoples will have dual benefits; developing culturally appropriate and locally relevant water safety education, while also continuing First Nations culture across generations.

