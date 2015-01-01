Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Loneliness is increasingly acknowledged as a public health concern due to its association with morbidity and mortality. The prevalence of loneliness is highest in the post-secondary population. Understanding the correlates of loneliness may assist in developing policy and program interventions. Participants and Methods: Post-secondary students (n = 28,975) from the Winter 2022 Canadian Campus Wellbeing Survey (CCWS) cycle. A multi-level logistic regression controlling for the institution was built to determine how demographic, health behaviors, mental health and institutional level factors are associated with loneliness.



RESULTS: The prevalence of loneliness was 31% in our sample. Demographic (e.g., gender, sexual orientation, social economic status), health behaviors (e.g., physical activity and substance use), mental health (e.g., mental distress and social support) and institutional factors (e.g., college or university institution) impacted the odds of reporting loneliness (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest loneliness might require greater attention by institutional staff and administrators.

