Citation
Fagan MJ, Wunderlich K, Wu C, Fang M, Faulkner G. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37607023
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Loneliness is increasingly acknowledged as a public health concern due to its association with morbidity and mortality. The prevalence of loneliness is highest in the post-secondary population. Understanding the correlates of loneliness may assist in developing policy and program interventions. Participants and Methods: Post-secondary students (n = 28,975) from the Winter 2022 Canadian Campus Wellbeing Survey (CCWS) cycle. A multi-level logistic regression controlling for the institution was built to determine how demographic, health behaviors, mental health and institutional level factors are associated with loneliness.
Language: en
Keywords
university; loneliness; College