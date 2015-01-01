SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peyer KL, Hogg JA, Carlson LM, Sa J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2248508

37607032

OBJECTIVE: To assess the role of sexual orientation and gender identity in the relationship between physical activity (PA), stress and resilience. PARTICIPANTS: A nationally-representative sample of students (n = 91,718) from United States postsecondary institutions.

METHODS: Students reported aerobic and strength training (ST) behaviors, stress, resilience, gender identity and sexual orientation. Moderated regressions examined the influence of gender identity and sexual orientation on the relationship between PA and stress or resilience.

RESULTS: Men and heterosexual students reported higher PA and resilience and lower stress than did women, gender minorities, and sexual minorities. Significant moderation was found for women, queer students, bisexual students, trans women and lesbians in the various models.

CONCLUSIONS: Gender minority and sexual minority students display poorer levels of PA and mental health than cisgender and heterosexual counterparts, but this relationship varies by identity group.


university; Minority stress; sexual and gender minority (SGM)

