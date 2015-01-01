|
Citation
|
Peyer KL, Hogg JA, Carlson LM, Sa J. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37607032
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To assess the role of sexual orientation and gender identity in the relationship between physical activity (PA), stress and resilience. PARTICIPANTS: A nationally-representative sample of students (n = 91,718) from United States postsecondary institutions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
university; Minority stress; sexual and gender minority (SGM)