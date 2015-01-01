Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has simultaneously exacerbated mental health concerns among college students and made it more challenging for many students to access mental health support. However, little is known about the extent of mental health support loss among college students, or which students have lost support. Participants: 415 undergraduate students who reported receiving mental health support prior to the pandemic participated.



METHODS: Students completed an online questionnaire between March and May of 2020. Researchers examined the extent of support loss and how support loss differed by demographic and mental health variables.



METHODS pre-registered at https://osf.io/m83hz.



RESULTS: 62% of respondents reported loss of mental health support. Loss of support was associated with more severe depressive symptoms (p < .001), more severe anxiety symptoms (p < .001), suicidal ideation (p < .001), and sexual minority identity (p = .017).



CONCLUSIONS: Loss of support was common, especially among more vulnerable students.

Language: en