Ahuvia IL, Dobias ML, Cohen KA, Nelson BD, Richmond LL, London B, Schleider JL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37607035
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has simultaneously exacerbated mental health concerns among college students and made it more challenging for many students to access mental health support. However, little is known about the extent of mental health support loss among college students, or which students have lost support. Participants: 415 undergraduate students who reported receiving mental health support prior to the pandemic participated.
Language: en
student; mental health; Covid-19; College; mental health support; treatment access