SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahuvia IL, Dobias ML, Cohen KA, Nelson BD, Richmond LL, London B, Schleider JL. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2245917

PMID

37607035

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic has simultaneously exacerbated mental health concerns among college students and made it more challenging for many students to access mental health support. However, little is known about the extent of mental health support loss among college students, or which students have lost support. Participants: 415 undergraduate students who reported receiving mental health support prior to the pandemic participated.

METHODS: Students completed an online questionnaire between March and May of 2020. Researchers examined the extent of support loss and how support loss differed by demographic and mental health variables.

METHODS pre-registered at https://osf.io/m83hz.

RESULTS: 62% of respondents reported loss of mental health support. Loss of support was associated with more severe depressive symptoms (p < .001), more severe anxiety symptoms (p < .001), suicidal ideation (p < .001), and sexual minority identity (p = .017).

CONCLUSIONS: Loss of support was common, especially among more vulnerable students.


Language: en

Keywords

student; mental health; Covid-19; College; mental health support; treatment access

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print