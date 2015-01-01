Abstract

BACKGROUND: Left-behind childre (LBC) in China are deeply concerned by society because of their high risk of emotional and behavioral problems. Depression and nonsuicidal self-injury are the most harmful and worrying negative emotional and behavioral problems in LBC. Unfortunately, LBCs are in unfavorable environments for a long time and are prone to negative interpersonal interactions. Child maltreatment and bullying victimization, as the two most typical negative interpersonal interactions in family and school environments, maybe the key risk factors for depression and nonsuicidal self-injury among LBCs. However, we are less known of the longitudinal effects of child maltreatment and bullying victimization on LBC's depression and nonsuicidal self-injury and their underlying mechanisms. AIMS: This study used a two-year longitudinal design with three-time points to investigate the longitudinal effects of child maltreatment and bullying victimization on depression, nonsuicidal self-injury, and the mediating role of negative thoughts and self-compassion. MATERIALS & METHODS: A sample of 592 LBC (390 were males, Mage at time 1 = 9.56, SDage = 0.65; 202 were females, Mage at time 1 = 9.43, SDage = 0.63) completed a set of questionnaires at three-time points. This study used SPSS software (version 25.0) and MPLUS software (version 8.3) for all analyses.



RESULTS: (1) Child maltreatment not only affects depression and nonsuicidal self-injury but also affects depression and nonsuicidal self-injury through negative thoughts. Child maltreatment affects depression through self-compassion and does not affect nonsuicidal self-injury. (2) Bullying victimization affects depression and nonsuicidal self-injury through negative thoughts and bullying victimization further affects depression through self-compassion but does not affect nonsuicidal self-injury.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed the effects of negative interpersonal interactions (child maltreatment, bullying victimization) on LBC's adverse emotions and behaviors, and their underlying mechanisms, which helps to provide parents, schools, and psychoeducational workers with a new perspective on intervention.

