Calear AL, Morse AR, Christensen H, McCallum S, Werner-Seidler A, Alexander R, Batterham PJ. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37605447
BACKGROUND: Two of the most common modifiable barriers to help-seeking for mental health problems during adolescence are stigma and poor mental health literacy. However, relatively little is known about stigma as it relates to suicide, and knowledge about suicidality in this age group. AIMS: To assess levels of suicide literacy and suicide attitudes in an adolescent sample, and to identify correlates of these constructs.
Language: en
adolescent; Suicide; attitudes; stigma; literacy