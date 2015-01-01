Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop and implement a resident-led firearm safety curriculum delivered to pediatrics residents and evaluate outcomes STUDY DESIGN: A firearm safety curriculum was developed in 2019 - 2020 at a single academic center, using Kern's framework and cognitive load theory. The curriculum was organized using the "Be SMART" firearm safety model. Sessions were led by resident peers. The content included workshops on firearm safety counseling, advocacy training, and a gun lock program in collaboration with the local police department. Content was integrated into existing residency didactic curriculum. Impact was measured by a pre/post-test knowledge assessment and a systematic chart review.



RESULTS: The curriculum was provided to 41/66 (62%) pediatrics residents. Knowledge improved (67% to 77% correct) when comparing pre- with post-intervention. A total of 1,477 charts were reviewed. Compared with a historical cohort, participants more often asked about presence of a firearm (27% vs. 69%, p <.0001) and counseled on firearm safety (9% vs. 25%, p <.0001). In the post-intervention group, 25% of eligible families were provided a gun lock.



CONCLUSIONS: A firearm safety curriculum designed by pediatrics residents and administered to their peers resulted in a statistically significant improvement in inquiries about firearm ownership and safety counseling in an urban tertiary care continuity clinic. These results demonstrate the promising outcomes of a firearm safety program developed by residents and delivered to peers.

