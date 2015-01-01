Abstract

Suicide is a significant public health challenge worldwide, with inconsistent behavioral patterns. This study examined the psychological processes underlying 191 suicide notes left by older adults in Uruguay, a country doubling global and regional suicide rates, with the highest prevalence among those aged 60+. Uruguay highlights in the region as a high-income country. Through content analysis with an inter-judge strategy, the notes revealed that loneliness, loss of interest, and loss of meaning for life, were prevalent. Financial hardship was not a primary reason for suicide. Social connectedness was highlighted as a factor for reducing suicide risk in older adults, particularly those with ill health and physical impairment. The study sheds light on the need to expand social services aimed at reducing loneliness and the need to combat ageism and social prejudice towards suicide in Uruguay, providing valuable insights into suicide prevention strategies for older adults in diverse social settings.

Language: en