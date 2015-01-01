Abstract

Scientific disinformation is false and misleading information that is used intentionally by legal and political actors to sway public opinion and oppose facts. In recent years, disinformation has become a tool for authorities to limit gender-affirming health care (GAC) for transgender and gender-expansive youth who experience gender dysphoria. Existing modes of expert intervention in health policy may not be sufficient to match the pace of these quickly unfolding health care bans. A cross-disciplinary team of academics in medicine, psychology, and law assembled to challenge scientific disinformation on GAC with 2 rapid-response rebuttal reports. Reports were produced in 3 to 10 weeks after the passage of GAC bans in Texas, Alabama, and Florida in 2022. They were posted online to facilitate dissemination and engage litigators, judges, policy experts, advocates, parents, and others. The team's efforts complemented public statements by medical societies and lawsuits brought by national LGBTQ litigators. The team's reports were cited in legal challenges to GAC bans in Texas, Alabama, and Florida. The team also filed amicus briefs for direct consideration by the courts and public comments to health care agencies in Florida. The reports received coverage in local and national media outlets in broadcast and print media. This advocacy case study describes the process used to challenge disinformation about GAC with rapid-response rebuttal reports, as well as the impact of this work and associated challenges. In an increasingly polarized political climate, this process may be adapted to other areas of health policy in which scientific disinformation takes root.

