Abstract

AIM: The aim of the study was to review the existing research, conducted on animal and human models, regarding the possibility of using low doses of naltrexone (LDN) in treatment of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).



METHOD: The available Polish - and English-language literature on NSSI was reviewed. Relevant studies were identified through an electronic search of PubMed/MEDLINE and Google Scholar databases using the following keywords: non-suicidal self-injury, NSSI, naltrexone, LDN, self-injury, self-harm, and time descriptors 1982-2022. The review was based on information reported in original papers, review articles and case reports. The quality of the article was assessed using the six-point Scale for the Assessment of Narrative Review Articles (SANRA).



RESULTS: Studies conducted on animal models show that use of LDN can prevent habitual self-injury. As far as the possibility of clinical use of LDN in treatment of NSSI is concerned, results of a relatively small number of studies conducted so far confirm the efficacy of using naltrexone 25-50 mg/day to decrease or eliminate self-injurious behaviors in NSSI patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of LDN in treatment of NSSI seems to be a promising clinical option, whose efficacy, however, needs to be corroborated in a larger number of randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Language: pl