Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with psychotic symptoms experience substantial morbidity and have shortened life expectancies; early treatment may mitigate the worst effects. Understanding care preceding a first psychotic disorder diagnosis is critical to inform early detection and intervention. STUDY DESIGN: In this observational cohort study using comprehensive information from the Massachusetts All-Payer Claims Database, we identified the first psychotic disorder diagnosis in 2016, excluding those with historical psychotic disorder diagnoses in the prior 48 months among those continuous enrollment data. We reviewed visits, medications, and hospitalizations 2012-2016. We used logistic regression to examine characteristics associated with pre-diagnosis antipsychotic use. STUDY RESULTS: There were 2505 individuals aged 15-35 years (146 per 100 000 similarly aged individuals in the database) with a new psychotic disorder diagnosis in 2016. Most (97%) had at least one outpatient visit in the preceding 48 months; 89% had a prior mental health diagnosis unrelated to psychosis (eg, anxiety [60%], depression [60%]). Many received psychotropic medications (77%), including antipsychotic medications (46%), and 68% had a visit for injury or trauma during the preceding 48 months. Characteristics associated with filling an antipsychotic medication before the psychotic disorder diagnosis included male sex and Medicaid insurance at psychosis diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: In this insured population of Massachusetts residents with a new psychotic disorder diagnosis, nearly all had some healthcare utilization, visits for injury or trauma were common, and nearly half filled an antipsychotic medication in the preceding 48 months. These patterns of care could represent either pre-disease signals, delays, or both in receiving a formal diagnosis.

