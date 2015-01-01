Abstract

This study aimed to explore sex differences in the relationship between thyroid function indicators and suicide attempts in first-episode and drug-naïve young major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with comorbid anxiety (MDA). A total of 917 MDD patients (aged 18-35 years) were recruited. The Hamilton depression rating scale (HAMD-17), Hamilton anxiety rating scale (HAMA), positive and negative syndrome scale (PANSS) positive subscale and clinical global impression of severity scale (CGI-S) were used. 467 patients were classified as MDA. The prevalence of suicide attempts was 31.3% in MDA patients, which was significantly higher than that (7.3%) in MDD patients without anxiety. Compared with MDA patients without suicide attempts, MDA patients with suicide attempts were older, had a later age of onset, higher HAMD-17, HAMA, and PANSS positive symptom subscale scores, as well as higher TSH, TgAb and TPOAb levels. For male patients, TSH and TPOAb levels were independently associated with suicide attempts. For female patients, HAMA, PANSS positive symptom scores, CGI-S score and TPOAb levels were independently associated with suicide attempts. Our results suggest that the indicators of thyroid function which can predict suicide attempts in male and female MDA patients have sex differences.

Language: en