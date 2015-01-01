|
Citation
|
May AM, Al-Dajani N, Ballard ED, Czyz E. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37605441
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Safety planning type interventions (SPTI's) are brief suicide-specific interventions. Little is known about safety plan use during high-risk periods, and whether safety plan use is influenced by baseline characteristics. This study examined how adolescents recently hospitalized for suicide risk use their safety plans post-discharge, tested moderators of safety plan utilization, and explored the relationship between changes in utilization and changes in suicidal ideation (SI) over time.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Safety Plan; Suicide Ideation