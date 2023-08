Abstract

BACKGROUND: This paper identifies the independent predictors of falls in an implementation study of Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance(®) (TJQMBB) in older adults in rural West Virginia churches.



METHODS: Falls and injuries were identified via calendars, questionnaire, and verbal reports.



RESULTS: Fall predictors were gait speed (OR 0.27; 95% CI 0.08, 0.90); low back pain (OR 8.04; 95% CI 1.71, 37.79); and pain, stiffness, or swelling limiting activity (OR 2.44; 95% CI 1.09, 5.45).



CONCLUSIONS: Determining differences between fallers and non-fallers may identify people with different fall risk profiles and ultimately better tailor fall-prevention programming to individual needs.

