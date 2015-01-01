SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zinter KE, Tull P, Greeson MR, Hoffman EE, Wegrzyn A. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012231196058

37605545

Nurses and medical advocates respond to sexual assault survivors seeking hospital services. Ideally, both providers work collaboratively. However, this does not always happen. Extant research on the nurse-advocate relationship focuses on Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs). This study examines how ER nurses perceive their training and experience influence the working relationships between emergency room (ER) nurses (not exclusively SANEs) and medical advocates. Key findings indicate nurses perceive increased training improves (a) role understanding, (b) trust, (c) respect, (d) rapport, and (e) appreciation. Less training was associated with poorer role understanding and trust.


qualitative research; sexual assault; emergency medical care; medical advocacy; Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

