Abstract

The construction of workers in the construction industry in the new era is the key link to promoting the transformation from "migrant workers" to "industrial workers" and promoting the transformation of industrial workers from "workers" to "craftsmen". In view of the present situation and problems of industrial workers ' skill quality improvement, under the background of high-level specialty group construction, Guangzhou City Construction College explored a set of ' double representative ' vocational education modes. Professional groups set up a special training team, to explore vocational education more closely with the construction industry workers' professional practice, for the societyto cultivate professional skills, and skilled, excellent quality of construction industry worker's practice research. Through the analysis of the questionnaire results of 312 construction workers ' training visits, the ways and methods of industrial workers ' team reform are put forward from the perspective of vocational training. It is suggested that the training of industrial workers in the new era needs the coordination of the government, industry, enterprises, schools, and individuals. The training process can adopt the ' double belt table ' mode, and pay attention to the improvement of workers ' practical skills, and the online and offline training methods are the most appropriate.

Language: en