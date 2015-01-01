|
Citation
Amholt TT, Pawlowski CS, Jespersen JF, Schipperijn J. Int. J. Play 2022; 11(4): 363-381.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Playgrounds provide a developmental framework for social and physical interactions of children. School playgrounds have been extensively investigated but little research has focused specifically on tweens' (9-12-year-olds) use of school playground equipment. In this study, we investigated play categories, play equipment use, and play activities of tweens. On four Danish school playgrounds, 991 children were observed by trained observers using The System for Observing Play and Leisure Activity in Youth (SOPLAY). Prevalence of play categories and utilization of play equipment were calculated using SPSS, and activity descriptions were analyzed using thematic analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
play categories; play equipment; School playgrounds; SOPLAY; systematic observations; tweens’ play