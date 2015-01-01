SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elechi OO, Lambert EG, Otu SE. J. Crime Crim. Behav. 2022; 2(2): 87-105.

When Boko Haram insurgents attacked the United Nations Headquarters in Abuja on August 26, 2009, Nigerians' reactions were similar to U.S. reactions to al-Qaida's September 11, 2001 attacks on World Trade Center and Pentagon. The aftermaths of these terrorist incidents caused the governments of both countries to devote enormous resources to their counterterrorism policies and efforts. This study aims to explore how social orientations and environment influence individuals' views, attitudes, and perceptions on terrorism. Using a convenience sampling technique, 274 Nigerian and 484 U.S students were surveyed.

RESULTS showed some degree of convergence and divergence. First, Nigerian participants were more likely to express stronger views on the problem of terrorism for society than their U.S. counterparts. Second, Nigerian participants were also more likely to view terrorism as more politically motivated than their U.S. counterparts. Third, nationality was highly significant in predicting views, attitudes, and perceptions. It appears culture plays a role in helping shape views on terrorism.


