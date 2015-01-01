Abstract

Over ninety-nine percent of gun-related homicides in the U.S. involved a routinely occurring gun incident. More resources should be dedicated to addressing gun crimes by police organizations, especially those at the local level. Local police bear the brunt of most gun crimes and bulk of their investigations; a strong need thus exists for understanding related policy recommendations. Various policies and recommendations against gun crimes have been put forward resulting from related studies and evaluations. What they are and whether or how they should be adopted are not always clearly understood, however. This article provides a review of various gun-crime policies and programs to provide both a conceptual understanding of different approaches to gun crimes and specific choices of actionable gun crime policies. The results include a categorization of policy recommendations and a discussion of whether particular or more types of policies should be pursued and conditions under which these recommendations can be implemented successfully.

