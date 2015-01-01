Abstract

Introduction: The study aims to find out the moderation role of self- esteem in relation between aggression and academic performance based on studies which confirms negative relation on aggression and academic performance. It also aims to understand the relationship between aggression and self-esteem of adolescents. A Quantitative research technique is used for the purpose of this correlational study conducted among 204 adolescents in India, between the age of 15years and 18 years old. Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and Aggression Questionnaire by Buss & Perry is used. Academic performance was assessed using GPA, considering the centralized evaluation under respective educational boards in India.



The results of descriptive analysis for the study variables indicates that there is a strong negative correlation in the relationship between aggression and self-esteem along with showing no significant correlation between the academic performance and aggression. Linear regression was used after centralising the variable to prepare moderation model to identify the moderating effect of self-esteem and a significant value was not found to predict the moderation.



CONCLUSION: The current study shows that additional factors need to be considered to enhance self-esteem of the students rather than assessing them on the basis of their academic performance.



KEY WORDS: self-esteem, adolescents, aggression, academic performance

Language: en