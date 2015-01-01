|
Nair AS, John AS. Eur. J. Educ. Dev. Psychol. 2022; 10(3): 48-58.
Introduction: The study aims to find out the moderation role of self- esteem in relation between aggression and academic performance based on studies which confirms negative relation on aggression and academic performance. It also aims to understand the relationship between aggression and self-esteem of adolescents. A Quantitative research technique is used for the purpose of this correlational study conducted among 204 adolescents in India, between the age of 15years and 18 years old. Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale and Aggression Questionnaire by Buss & Perry is used. Academic performance was assessed using GPA, considering the centralized evaluation under respective educational boards in India.
Language: en