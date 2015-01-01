Abstract

Filicide-suicide is an area of growing interest in the field of forensic psychiatry. Using multiple media reports, the present report describes a case of filicide-suicide in Bangladesh in which a 55-year-old father killed his 14-year-old autistic son by hanging, and then hung himself. The main reason for the suicide appeared to be depression and stress as a result of severe financial problems. A case of filicide-suicide case involving an autistic child has never been reported in Bangladesh, and filicide-suicide by hanging is extremely rare.

Language: en