Abstract

Male suicides are often associated with masculinity norms that encourage certain behaviours that increase the risk of suicide. For example, research shows that restricted emotionality, avoidance of seeking help and self-reliance are associated with higher suicide risk. However, these pre-formulated aspects of masculinity do not necessarily reflect men's subjective opinions of what masculinity is to them. Researchers argue that it is important to consider personal views about what masculinity is, not only stereotypes about masculinity. The aim of this study is to reveal and compare the subjective opinions about the masculinity of men with and without suicidal ideation. 281 men answered the open-ended question during the survey: "What does masculinity mean to you?". The answers were analyzed using a content analysis method. We transformed qualitative data into quantitative and compared them statistically between two groups: men with and without suicidal ideation. It turned out that men with suicidal thoughts were more likely to mention that masculinity is the control of emotions, intelligence, and decision-making. Men without suicidal thoughts were more likely to mention family and caring for it as essential aspects of masculinity. The results showed that certain aspects of masculinity might be related to higher risk for suicide, but the study also revealed the masculinity that might be a source of coping.



Vyrų savižudybės neretai siejamos su vyriškumo normomis, kurios skatina tam tikrą savižudybės riziką didinantį elgesį. Tačiau mokslininkai taip pat svarsto, kad nagrinėjant vyriškumą svarbu vertinti ne tik vyriškumo stereotipus, bet ir atsižvelgti į asmenines subjektyvias nuomones apie tai, kas yra vyriškumas. Šio tyrimo tikslas yra atskleisti ir palyginti turinčių ir neturinčių minčių apie savižudybę vyrų subjektyvias nuomones apie vyriškumą. Apklausos metu 281 vyras atsakė į atvirą klausimą "Kas Jums yra vyriškumas?" Atsakymai buvo analizuojami taikant turinio analizės metodą. Įvertinus tyrimo dalyvių mintis apie savižudybę, visa imtis buvo padalyta į dvi grupes: turinčius ir neturinčius minčių apie savižudybę. Šių dviejų grupių atsakymai į atvirą klausimą buvo palyginti pasitelkiant statistinius skaičiavimus. Paaiškėjo, kad turintys minčių apie savižudybę vyrai dažniau minėjo, kad jiems vyriškumas yra emocijų kontrolė, intelektualumas ir orientacija į sprendimus. Neturintys minčių apie savižudybę vyrai dažniau minėjo šeimą ir rūpinimąsi ja kaip svarbius vyriškumo aspektus. Rezultatai parodė, kad tam tikri vyriškumo aspektai gali būti susiję su didesne savižudybės rizika, tačiau tyrimas atskleidė ir tokią vyriškumo dalį, kuri gali būti atsparumo šaltinis.

Language: en