Citation
Tan P, Huang Y, Tang J, Long Y, Liu Y, Zhou Q. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 192: e107258.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37611508
Abstract
Electric-two-wheeler (E2W) related accidents have become a major safety concern on road due to the growing prevalence and the high casualty rate. Most existing studies focus on drivers of the E2W, while ignore the second rider (usually a child) as passenger. This study aims at investigating the kinematic response of the child rider upon vehicle impact and analyzing how motion patterns are influenced by the geometric parameters of the vehicle and E2W. A computational framework was established for the intended task. We modeled the E2W-rider system in Madymo, including an E2W with parametric geometry and two riders, one adult and one child respectively. This study focuses on lateral impact in terms of the accident scenarios, as the case dominates in the field data reports. Vehicle types, seating height of the E2W and sitting position of the child rider were considered as variables in the simulation matrix.
Language: en
Keywords
Vulnerable road users; Child rider; Kinematic response; Motor vehicle collisions; Riders of electric-two-wheelers (E2Ws)