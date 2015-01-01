Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma accounts for 20% of deaths in pregnant women. Injury characterisation and outcome in pregnant women following trauma is poorly described. To understand and inform optimum care of this key injury population, a study was conducted using the Trauma Audit Research Network (TARN) database.



METHODS: In total, 341 pregnant and 26,774 non-pregnant female patients aged 15 to 46 years were identified for comparison from the TARN database. Mortality, cross-sectional imaging, blood product administration and EQ-5D scores were compared between the two groups. Mechanism of injury, Injury Severity Score (ISS) and mortality rate before and after the creation of regional trauma networks were reported for pregnant patients.



RESULTS: Pregnancy was recorded in 1.3% (341/27,115) of included patients, with the most common cause of injury being road traffic collisions. A reduction in crude maternal mortality was observed over the course of the study period (7.3% to 2.9%). Baseline mean EQ-5D (0.47) and EQ-VAS (54.08) improved to 0.81 (p < 0.001) and 85.75 (p = 0.001), respectively, at 6 months following injury.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of trauma in pregnancy is small and mortality in injured pregnant women decreased over the study period. Pregnant patients have significantly improved patient-reported outcome measures 6 months after injury although this is limited in impact because of poor response rates and outcome reporting. Construction and validation of tools aiding in outcome reporting will help considerably in understanding further gains in the care of pregnant women.

