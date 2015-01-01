|
Lang B, Kerr ZY, Chandran A, Walton SR, Mannix R, Lempke LB, DeFreese JD, Echemendia RJ, Guskiewicz KM, Meehan Iii WP, McCrea MA, Brett BL. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37609946
OBJECTIVE: Investigate the relationships between concussion history and years of football participation (repetitive head impact proxy) with alcohol use across multiple decades in former professional football players.
Alcohol use; Longitudinal; Sport-related concussion; mTBI; Repetitive head impacts