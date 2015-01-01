|
Citation
|
Grigorovich A, Kontos P, Popovic MR. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e899.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37612649
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is growing public policy and research interest in the development and use of various technologies for managing violence in healthcare settings to protect the health and well-being of patients and workers. However, little research exists on the impact of technologies on violence prevention, and in particular in the context of rehabilitation settings. Our study addresses this gap by exploring the perceptions and experiences of rehabilitation professionals regarding how technologies are used (or not) for violence prevention, and their perceptions regarding their efficacy and impact.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cameras; Occupational health; Patient safety; Alarms; Electronic flagging