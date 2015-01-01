Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is growing public policy and research interest in the development and use of various technologies for managing violence in healthcare settings to protect the health and well-being of patients and workers. However, little research exists on the impact of technologies on violence prevention, and in particular in the context of rehabilitation settings. Our study addresses this gap by exploring the perceptions and experiences of rehabilitation professionals regarding how technologies are used (or not) for violence prevention, and their perceptions regarding their efficacy and impact.



METHODS: This was a descriptive qualitative study with 10 diverse professionals (e.g., physical therapy, occupational therapy, recreation therapy, nursing) who worked across inpatient and outpatient settings in one rehabilitation hospital. Data collection consisted of semi-structured interviews with all participants. A conventional approach to content analysis was used to identify key themes.



RESULTS: We found that participants used three types of technologies for violence prevention: an electronic patient flagging system, fixed and portable emergency alarms, and cameras. All of these were perceived by participants as being largely ineffective for violence prevention due to poor design features, malfunction, limited resources, and incompatibility with the culture of care. Our analysis further suggests that professionals' perception that these technologies would not prevent violence may be linked to their focus on individual patients, with a corresponding lack of attention to structural factors, including the culture of care and the organizational and physical environment.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest an urgent need for greater consideration of structural factors in efforts to develop effective interventions for violence prevention in rehabilitation settings, including the design and implementation of new technologies.

