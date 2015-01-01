Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the incidence of suicide attempts among adolescents with HIV/AIDS in Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province, as well as the correlation between negative life events, sleep, exercise, drug therapy and suicide attempts.



METHODS: A total of 180 Yi adolescents aged 11-19 years with HIV/AIDS in a county of Liangshan Prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, were investigated by census. The main outcome indicators included the incidence of suicide attempts and whether negative life events, sleep, exercise, drug therapy and other factors were related to suicide attempts.



RESULTS: We found that the incidence rate of suicide attempts among Yi adolescents with HIV/AIDS in Liangshan Prefecture was 13.9%. Negative life events were a risk factor for suicide attempts (OR = 1.047, p < 0.001, 95% CI 1.027-1.067). In the factors of negative life events, adaptation was a risk factor for suicide attempts (OR = 1.203, p = 0.026, 95% CI 1.022-1.416), and academic pressure showed a tendency to be a risk factor for suicide attempts (OR = 1.149, p = 0.077, 95% CI 0.985-1.339). However, the punishment factor, interpersonal stress factor and loss factor had no significant correlation with suicide attempts. There was no significant correlation between sleep, exercise, drug therapy and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: The proportion of suicide attempts among Yi adolescents with HIV/AIDS in Liangshan Prefecture is high and should be considered. Negative life events are independent risk factors for suicide attempts, and it is necessary to strengthen the screening and early intervention for suicide attempts in HIV/AIDS adolescents with definite negative life events.

