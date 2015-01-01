Abstract

Snow sports such as alpine skiing or snowboarding are associated with a high risk of injury and reinjury and are subject to a very special environment with specific rehabilitation challenges that must be addressed. Due to geographic decentralisation, seasonal climatic limitations, alternation of training in off-snow and on-snow settings and unique loading patterns of practising these sports, special rehabilitation structures and processes are required compared with other sports. In addition, returning to preinjury performance requires a high level of confidence and a resumption of risk-taking in demanding situations such as high-speed skiing and high-amplitude jumps. A biopsychosocial and interdisciplinary approach can be viewed as a holistic, athlete-centred approach that promotes interprofessional communication and collaboration. This is particularly central for managing the physical/biological, psychological and social demands of injury management for snow sports. It can help ensure that rehabilitation content is well coordinated and tailored to individual needs. This is because transitions between different rehabilitation phases and caring professionals are well aligned, and rehabilitation is understood not only as purely 'physical recovery' but also as 'psychological recovery' considering the snow sports-specific setting with specific social norms. Ultimately, this may improve the rehabilitation success of snow sports athletes.

