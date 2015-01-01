Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prior investigators have examined the relationship between neighborhood public transportation access and physical activity among adolescents, but research is lacking on the association with obesity in this age group. This study examines the association between neighborhood public transportation access and adolescent BMI using a national sample.



METHODS: We used cross-sectional data from the Family Life, Activity, Sun, Health, and Eating study, a national survey (2014) that assessed physical activity and diet, among adolescents (aged 12-17 years, N = 1737) and their parents. We ran crude and adjusted linear regression models to test the association between neighborhood-level public transportation access (less prevalent and prevalent) and individual participant-level BMI z-scores.



RESULTS: The analytic sample included 336 adolescents (50% female; 69% had healthy weight; 28% had overweight or obesity). Adjusted models showed a positive relationship between high public transportation access and adolescent z-BMI (b = 0.25, confidence interval [95% CI]: -0.01 to 0.50). In stratified analyses, high public transportation access was associated with higher z-BMI for high school students (b = 0.57, 95% CI: 0.23-0.91), males (b = 0.48, 95% CI: 0.09-0.87), and adolescents in households with an income below $99,999 (0.29, 95% CI: 0.02-0.56).



CONCLUSION: Neighborhood public transportation access is associated with adolescent BMI, but the direction of this association varies across urban adolescent demographic subgroups. Further research is needed to clarify the relationships between individual and social-environmental factors that impact public transportation access and its association with adolescent BMI.

