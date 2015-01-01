Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2D) is associated with poor health outcomes whilst tight glycaemic targets are questionable in those aged over 70 years with increased frailty. Our aim was to examine whether people with T2D admitted to hospital with a fall, were more likely to have greater frailty, increased mortality and co-morbidity burden, or risk factors for falls than people without T2D, and whether these differences were associated with medications used for the treatment of T2D.



METHODS: The Older Persons Assessment Service (OPAS) is a local emergency department (ED) service, which accepts patients on frailty criteria. The OPAS accepts patients primarily aged over 70 years who present with frailty and geriatric syndromes such as falls, with retrieval from the ED department directly to the service from triage. The OPAS databank was analysed for people with T2D admitted with a fall between June 2020-September 2022. We examined clinical outcomes relating to medication, age, Charlson co-morbidity index (CCI) and clinical frailty score (CFS).



RESULTS: 1081 patients were included: 294 (27.2%) with T2D and a mean HbA1c of 53.9 (± 15.8) mmol/mol [7.1%]. People with T2D had a similar mean CFS and age compared to those without T2D, but higher mean CCI (7.0 ± 2.2 vs 5.9 ± 2.1, p < 0.001). Of those people with T2D, 175 (59.5%) and 240 (81.6%) had a HbA1c ≤ 53 mmol/mol [7.0%] and ≤ 64 mmol/mol [8.0%], respectively. In total, 48 (16.3%) people with T2D were identified to have a capillary blood glucose below 4.0 mmol/L on admission to the ED. At 12 months' follow-up, 831 (76.9%) patients were alive and 250 (23.1%) had died. People with T2D treated with insulin and/or gliclazide had a greater 1-year mortality (36.6% vs 23.6%, p < 0.05), greater frequency of hypoglycaemia (35.4% vs 11.8%, p < 0.001), and greater HbA1c (65.5 ± 17.2 mmol/mol [8.2] vs 48.9 ± 12.1 mmol/mol [6.6%]) compared to those who used other agents. Logistic regression confirmed a diagnosis of T2D was associated with 1-year mortality, but mortality was not significantly associated with hypoglycaemic-inducing agents. People with T2D were not more likely to live in deprived areas.



CONCLUSIONS: A diagnosis of T2D is associated with greater 1-year mortality, and may be influenced by use of hypoglycaemia-inducing diabetes medications. Clinician awareness can support de-prescribing for patients with frailty and HbA1c < 64 mmol/mol.

Language: en