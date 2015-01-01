|
Zewude B, Siraw G, Engdawork K, Tadele G. Front. Sociol. 2023; 8: e1188746.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37609109
BACKGROUND: Street children are the most neglected segments of the society with limited access to healthcare services. The vulnerability of street children to various health risks has been found by previous studies but little is known about their perceived susceptibility, preventive behavior and illness responses. Hence, the purpose of this study was to identify the health seeking behavior of street children in Addis Ababa. The study focuses on perceived susceptibility to various health risks, sources of health risks, and behaviors pertaining to responding to perceived risks and experienced health problems among the most marginalized groups in Addis Ababa.
prevention; risk perception; illness response; street children; susceptibility