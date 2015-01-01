|
Samson JA, Newkirk TR, Teicher MH. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37609790
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is one of the most important preventable risk factors for a wide variety of psychiatric disorders. Further, when psychiatric disorders emerge in maltreated individuals they typically do so at younger ages, with greater severity, more psychiatric comorbid conditions, and poorer response to established treatments, resulting in a more pernicious course with an increased risk for suicide. Practitioners treating children, adolescents, and young adults with psychiatric disorders will likely encounter the highest prevalence of clients with early-onset maltreatment-associated psychiatric disorders. These may be some of their most challenging cases.
Trauma; neurobiology; therapy