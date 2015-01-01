|
Citation
|
Lewin CC, Leamy M, Palmer L. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37610315
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Self-harm can be understood as any behavior individuals use to harm themselves, irrespective of motive. Evidence has extensively examined the epidemiology and function of self-harm to the individual, but less is known about the subjective processes underpinning recovery. Such insights could inform therapeutic interventions to better support individuals. The present aim was to synthesize qualitative themes from eligible literature to identify how adolescents, young adults, and those in middle adulthood conceptualize self-harm recovery and the factors impacting this process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
recovery; self-harm; cessation; lived experience; survivor