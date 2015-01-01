Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Injuries associated with the use of electric scooters are a serious problem in modern society and traffic in relation to their increasing frequency of use. Although injuries involving all body parts are seen in such injuries, craniofacial ones are also very common. The aim of this study was to evaluate the craniofacial and other accompanying injuries in electric scooter-related accidents in Istanbul.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Between January 2020 and December 2022, patients with electric scooter-related trauma among the patients admitted to the emergency unit for trauma were evaluated retrospectively. All electronic medical records, CT scans, other examinations, and treatments were retrospectively reviewed, and craniofacial fractures and other injuries seen in the patients were classified.



RESULTS: A total of 20.358 patients were admitted to the trauma unit between January 2020 and December 2022. Two hundred ten patients (142 male, 68 female) had electric scooter-related trauma and 58.1 % of them had craniofacial injuries. Thirty patients (14.3 %) (23 male, 7 female) had craniofacial fractures, whereas 43.8 % of them had craniofacial soft tissue injuries. The nasal fracture was the most common craniofacial fracture (14 patients, 46.7%). Orbital wall and zygomaticomaxillary complex fractures were found to be the second most common fractures.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of electric scooter-related injuries among all trauma patients admitted to the emergency trauma unit during the mentioned period was 1.03%. The results of this study were found to be in accordance with the data in the literature. The craniofacial region is the most frequently injured body part in patients with electric scooter-related trauma, and patients should be comprehensively evaluated for possible soft tissue injuries, craniofacial fractures, and other accompanying system injuries.

Language: en