Abstract

Problematic drinking is found to be common among Indian farmers. This study aims to improve our understanding of the causes, consequences, and culture surrounding drinking in Indian farming communities. 36 semi-structured interviews with male and female farmers were thematically analyzed. Problematic drinking in male farmers was found to significantly impact farmer's relationships, work, finances, and health, and to be related to spousal abuse and neglect. Drinking to cope with mental and physical pain was common, and stigma around drinking appears to be a barrier to social support. Implications for future research and treatment efforts for Indian farmers are discussed.

