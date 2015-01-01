Abstract

While several studies have explored the use of mobile health applications, few have observed determinants of mobile health information behavior. To develop a model explaining parents' mobile information behavior on child poisoning prevention, we first explored relevant theories to suggest a theoretical model. In that, we combine existing models on risk and health information seeking, such as the Planned Risk Information Seeking Model, with models on the acceptance of mobile technologies, such as the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technologies. Thereafter, we employed a sequential mixed-method design with an initial qualitative study (four online focus groups with n = 25 parents in total) and a standardized online survey of n = 1,013 parents to evaluate our research model.



RESULTS confirm that both, determinants of information seeking and determinants of technology acceptance, contribute to the explanation of mobile information behavior. App use intention was mainly related to the performance expectancy of app use, the subjective information norm, and social influence on app use. To increase the usage of prevention apps and contribute to the reduction of child injuries, communication on poisoning apps should address subdimensions of the performance expectancy, such as their utility and peoples' trust in app providers. Moreover, physicians are important multipliers for these messages.

Language: en