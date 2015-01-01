|
Citation
Stehr P, Ermel L, Rossmann C, Reifegerste D, Lindemann AK, Schulze A. J. Health Commun. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37609859
Abstract
While several studies have explored the use of mobile health applications, few have observed determinants of mobile health information behavior. To develop a model explaining parents' mobile information behavior on child poisoning prevention, we first explored relevant theories to suggest a theoretical model. In that, we combine existing models on risk and health information seeking, such as the Planned Risk Information Seeking Model, with models on the acceptance of mobile technologies, such as the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technologies. Thereafter, we employed a sequential mixed-method design with an initial qualitative study (four online focus groups with n = 25 parents in total) and a standardized online survey of n = 1,013 parents to evaluate our research model.
Language: en