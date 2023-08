Abstract

This research documents the prevalence rate and demographic risk factors for sexual assault among undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at a Dutch university. The present study used a sample of Nā€‰=ā€‰2,887 students who filled in responses to a campus climate survey about students' experiences with sexual assault and diverse demographic variables.



RESULTS showed that approximately one in four students (25.3%) experience non-consensual sexual touching, and almost one in ten are raped (9.2%). Next, to examine the effects of demographic factors and their interactions on sexual assault, the dataset was divided randomly into two subsamples. Exploratory multiple regression analyses were conducted on the first subsample and confirmatory multiple regression analyses on the second. Variables that increased odds for unwanted sexual touching, rape, and any type of sexual assault were gender; being a member of a student or a study association; having a disability; and being in a relationship (in this context, "any type of sexual assault" refers to any incident that included unwanted touching, attempted rape, or rape). LGBQ+ sexual orientation was significant for any kind of sexual assault and for rape; and being a member of a sport association was significant for any kind of sexual assault and for sexual touching.

Language: en