Petrov ME, Calvin S, Wyst KBV, Whisner CM, Meltzer LJ, Chen ACC, Felix KN, Roe-Sepowitz D. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37610406
INTRODUCTION: This cross-sectional quantitative study investigated the sleep hygiene and disturbances of adolescent female survivors of domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST) compared to an online sample of community-dwelling adolescent females.
adolescent girls; child sex trafficking; sleep health; sleep hygiene; Trauma symptoms