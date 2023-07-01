SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Petrov ME, Calvin S, Wyst KBV, Whisner CM, Meltzer LJ, Chen ACC, Felix KN, Roe-Sepowitz D. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pedhc.2023.07.006

37610406

INTRODUCTION: This cross-sectional quantitative study investigated the sleep hygiene and disturbances of adolescent female survivors of domestic minor sex trafficking (DMST) compared to an online sample of community-dwelling adolescent females.

METHOD: Community-dwelling adolescent females (aged 13-17 years, n = 61) and survivors of DMST housed in residental care (aged 12-17 years, n = 19) completed the Children's Report of Sleep Patterns (adolescent version). Descriptive statistics on sleep health in both samples were computed and compared using chi-square and t-tests.

RESULTS: Among the survivors of DMST, the majority reported insufficient sleep duration, okay-to-poor sleep quality, waking thirsty, and frequent nightmares. Compared with community-dwelling adolescents, survivors of DMST had more symptoms of insomnia, sleepiness, nightmares, and waking thirsty (p <.05).

DISCUSSION: Sleep disturbances among adolescent female survivors of DMST may be more prevalent than in community-dwelling adolescent females. Further empirical research on appropriate assessment and trauma-informed treatment of sleep in this population is needed.


adolescent girls; child sex trafficking; sleep health; sleep hygiene; Trauma symptoms

