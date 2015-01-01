SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asfaw A. J. Workp. Behav. Health 2023; 38(3): 293-320.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15555240.2023.2181178

37608841

PMC10440807

COVID-19 continues to take a large toll on the mental health of the not working population, particularly of those who were unable to work. This study, using the Household Pulse Survey, estimated the association between reasons for not working and major depression and anxiety symptoms (MDAS). The lowest MDAS was reported by retirees. Individuals who were unable to work because of transportation problems, layoffs, COVID-19 concerns, and sickness or disability reported the highest MDAS. Mediation analysis showed that the direct and indirect effects of reasons for not working were much higher for those individuals who were unable to work than for individuals who were working or decided not to work.


Language: en

mental health; COVID-19; depression and anxiety; not working; reasons for not working; U.S. Household Pulse Survey

