Abstract

OBJECTIVES: to analyze the relationship between perceptions, abuse and religion with the psycho-emotional impact on nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: descriptive-analytical cross-sectional study. It took place between 2020 and 2021 and a total of 319 clinical nurses in Peru were interviewed using the DASS-21. Associations were assessed using Spearman's Rho and multiple regression.



RESULTS: 18.5% had some degree of stress; 50.2%, anxiety and 29.1%, depression. Experience of abuse, self-perception of mental health and religion were predictors of stress, anxiety and depression. The length of work experience predicts stress and anxiety. In addition, self-perception of information and gender were predictors of depression.



CONCLUSIONS: peruvian nurses have high levels of stress, anxiety and depression, and this psycho-emotional impact was associated with perceptions, experiences of abuse and religion.

