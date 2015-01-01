Abstract

Tietze syndrome is an inflammatory arthropathy of costochondral junction characterized by chest pain, tenderness and swelling. We reported the case of a 35-year-old worker with post traumatic Tietze syndrome. He had a history of two occupational chest traumas. They both occurred in the third left costo-chondral joint. Chest computed tomography showed located osteolysis. Differential diagnoses were excluded. He was treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and analgesics. As for partial permanent disability, we suggested 17% given the importance of the pain and its impact on mobility. Tietze syndrome diagnosis was based on eliminating differential diagnoses. This study raises knowledge about post-traumatic etiology in Tietze syndrome. A better understanding of this pathology could help practitioners with patients facing chest wall pain.

