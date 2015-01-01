Abstract

Community violence exposure (CVE) and its health impact is a public health crisis. Violent crime has steadily increased over recent years and has disproportionately affected Black communities. Emerging adulthood (18-29 years old) is a vulnerable period of development and Black emerging adults may be at increased risk for negative physical and mental health consequences from CVE. This integrative review was conducted to evaluate available evidence on health outcomes in Black emerging adults exposed to CVE. This review appraised published studies (2012-2022) addressing physical and mental health outcomes of Black emerging adults with CVE. Articles were identified using structured search terms in several databases (CINAHL, PubMed, PsycInfo, and Web of Science), a gray literature search, and citation mining. A total of 177 studies were identified for screening and 19 studies met inclusion criteria and were included in the review. The majority of studies found a significant positive association between CVE and adverse mental (n = 12) and physical (n = 7) health outcomes. CVE appears to have both mental and physical health consequences for Black emerging adults. Given that violent crime disproportionately increased in Black communities and Black people are more likely to develop chronic health conditions at younger ages, more work is needed to elucidate the relationship between CVE and health outcomes.

