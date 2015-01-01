SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bhattacharya B. National journal of criminal law 2023; 6(2): 36-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Sexual harassment at the workplace is a pervasive issue in Indian organizations, with serious consequences for the affected individuals and the overall productivity and well-being of the organization. This paper aims to explore the challenges and best practices in addressing sexual harassment at the workplace in Indian organizations. Through a qualitative research approach, data was collected from 30 human resource professionals and employees across different sectors and industries in India. The findings reveal that the major challenges faced by organizations in addressing sexual harassment include lack of awareness, inadequate legal framework, fear of retaliation, and insufficient support mechanisms for victims. The best practices identified include proactive measures such as awareness campaigns, training programs for employees, and a strong organizational cultureof zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Additionally, organizations can establish clear and transparent policies and procedures for reporting and addressing sexual harassment, along with creating supportive and non-discriminatory work environments. The study provides insights into the challenges faced by Indian organizations in addressing sexual harassment and recommends best practices that organizations can adopt to create safer and more inclusive workplaces.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print