Abstract

Sexual harassment at the workplace is a pervasive issue in Indian organizations, with serious consequences for the affected individuals and the overall productivity and well-being of the organization. This paper aims to explore the challenges and best practices in addressing sexual harassment at the workplace in Indian organizations. Through a qualitative research approach, data was collected from 30 human resource professionals and employees across different sectors and industries in India. The findings reveal that the major challenges faced by organizations in addressing sexual harassment include lack of awareness, inadequate legal framework, fear of retaliation, and insufficient support mechanisms for victims. The best practices identified include proactive measures such as awareness campaigns, training programs for employees, and a strong organizational cultureof zero tolerance for sexual harassment. Additionally, organizations can establish clear and transparent policies and procedures for reporting and addressing sexual harassment, along with creating supportive and non-discriminatory work environments. The study provides insights into the challenges faced by Indian organizations in addressing sexual harassment and recommends best practices that organizations can adopt to create safer and more inclusive workplaces.

Language: en