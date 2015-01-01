SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Garg H. National journal of criminal law 2023; 6(2): 8-18.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It wasn't her dress. It was your demon. India is the second most populous country in the world and has a higher crime rate than any other country. Rape is the fourth most common crime in India. It is one of the worst crimes that can ruin a victim's life, and many cases of rape go unreported because society curses women to wear short dresses. The question arises as to why rape cases occur every year. The answer is that there are no strict laws governing demonic spirits. Rapists are nothing but monsters with human faces. Rape victims suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder or commit suicide. This kind of crime is against humanity, not against individuals. This paper aims to highlight the rape laws in a highly populated country like India which is a diverse nation with its citizens belonging to different religions, castes, cultures, and norms. Rape which is used as a tool since the British colonization period in the country has been aggressively increasing and this paper sheds light on the reason behind this problem by explaining the provisions guarding the rights of women in the country.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print