Abstract

It wasn't her dress. It was your demon. India is the second most populous country in the world and has a higher crime rate than any other country. Rape is the fourth most common crime in India. It is one of the worst crimes that can ruin a victim's life, and many cases of rape go unreported because society curses women to wear short dresses. The question arises as to why rape cases occur every year. The answer is that there are no strict laws governing demonic spirits. Rapists are nothing but monsters with human faces. Rape victims suffer from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder or commit suicide. This kind of crime is against humanity, not against individuals. This paper aims to highlight the rape laws in a highly populated country like India which is a diverse nation with its citizens belonging to different religions, castes, cultures, and norms. Rape which is used as a tool since the British colonization period in the country has been aggressively increasing and this paper sheds light on the reason behind this problem by explaining the provisions guarding the rights of women in the country.

