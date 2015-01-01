Abstract

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and concussion are equivalent terms for the sequela of injury to the head that disrupts brain functioning. Various forces may be causative from seemingly innocuous bumps to the head resulting from sports-related injuries to more severe blows to the head. However, the postconcussive motor, cognitive, emotional, and psychosocial sequelae can be just as devastating and long lasting, leading to loss of independent function and safe performance of activities. Taken together, they pose a significant challenge to recovery, requiring a multifaceted dynamic rehabilitative strategy. The current systems of health care pose challenges to suboptimal management of sports-related concussion (SRC) that goes beyond the acute injury, and into the school setting, failing to be identified by school staff, and inconsistencies in communicating medical information regarding school modifications, follow-up health services, or concussion-related educational services. Children who sustain SRC at different ages face different challenges. Young children face increased vulnerability due to SRC that coincides with periods of brain motor maturation and development.

