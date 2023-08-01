Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying and managing major depressive disorder (MDD) patients with suicidal ideation or behavior (MDSI) is critical for reducing the disease burden. This scoping review aims to map the existing evidence related to MDSI in the Chinese population.



METHOD: A scoping review was conducted to summarize the published evidence regarding epidemiology or disease burden, evaluation, diagnosis, management, and prognosis of MDSI. The search strategy imposed restriction on English or Chinese publications between 1 January 2011 and 28 February 2022.



RESULTS: Of the 14,005 identified records, 133 met the eligibility criteria and were included for analysis. The included studies were characterized as high heterogeneity in evaluation of suicidal ideation or behavior. Compared with MDD patients without suicidal ideation or behavior, MDSI patients were more likely to suffer from psychological and somatic symptoms, social function impairment, and lower quality of life. Younger age, female gender, longer disease course, and comorbid psychological or physical symptoms were consistently found to be risk factors of suicidal ideation or behavior. Relevant research gaps remain regarding comprehensive evaluation of standard clinical diagnosis, disease burden, social-cultural risk factors, and effectiveness of interventions targeting MDSI. Studies with large sample size, representative population are warranted to provide high-quality evidence.



CONCLUSIONS: MDD patients with suicidal ideation or behavior should be prioritized in treatment and resource allocation. Heterogeneity exists in the definition and evaluation of MDSI in different studies. To better inform clinical practice, it is imperative to establish a unified standard for evaluation and diagnosis of suicidal ideation or behavior among MDD population.

